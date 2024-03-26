India to help import hydropower from Bhutan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said India will help Bangladesh to import hydropower from Bhutan the way India helped in importing hydropower from Nepal.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after his meeting with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Bangladesh wants to import hydropower from Bhutan and a tripartite agreement is required to bring the electricity through India.

The two sides are in discussion to that end but there is no plan to sign any agreement during the ongoing state visit of the Bhutanese King.

At the meeting, Hasan Mahmud requested the Bhutanese King to join the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal) initiative and enhance air connectivity.

Currently, there are only two flights on Dhaka-Thimphu route which needs to be increased, he said.