India hands over body of Bangladeshi man

Indian authorities handed over the body of a Bangladeshi man today, nearly three months after he was found dead inside India near Baghadanga border in Jhenaidah's Maheshpur upazila on April 11.

The deceased, Wasim Akram, 28, was the son of Ramzan Ali of Baghadanga village in Maheshpur upazila.

Indian police handed over the body to Maheshpur Police Station near the main border pillar 60 in Maheshpur around 12:30pm, BGB said in a press statement signed by Munshi Imdadur Rahman, assistant director of Maheshpur BGB-58 Battalion.

The high officials of BGB and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) were present at that time.

Later, the deceased's father Ramzan and his elder brother Mehedi Hasan received the body from police, said the statement.

The BGB said on April 11 this year, the body of Wasim was found lying on the Indian side of the Ichamati River.

Later, Ramzan claimed the body as his son.

At that time, the BSF recovered the body and handed it over to the Indian police.

Later, Ramzan made a written request to the BGB to get the body back.

In view of the request, Maheshpur BGB-58 contacted the BSF.

As a result of continuous communication, the Indian police and BSF took the initiative to return the body of the Bangladeshi youth, added the BGB statement.