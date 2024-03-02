India to export 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh

India has allowed the export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh ahead of Ramadan.

The shipment will be sent through the National Cooperative Exports Limited, India's commerce and industry ministry said in a statement yesterday.

India, the world's second-largest onion exporter, banned the overseas shipment of the kitchen essential in December 2023 and later extended it till March this year to contain its rising prices and ensure adequate availability in domestic markets ahead of the coming national election.

Before that, India imposed a minimum export price of $800 per tonne on exports of onion – much higher than the prices at which importers were buying – in an effort to discourage exports and contain prices of the vegetable in its domestic market.

This move came two and a half months after India slapped 40 percent duty on the export of onions on August 19.