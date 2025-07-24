India expels hundreds of Muslims unlawfully to Bangladesh: HRW

Access to fundamental procedural safeguards for anyone subject to expulsion should be ensured, it says

Indian authorities have expelled hundreds of ethnic Bengali Muslims to Bangladesh in recent weeks without due process, claiming they are "illegal immigrants," Human Rights Watch said today.

Many of them are Indian citizens from states bordering Bangladesh, according to the report of the New York-based human rights organisation published yesterday.

Since May 2025, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has intensified operations to expel ethnic Bengali Muslims to Bangladesh, ostensibly to deter people from entering India without legal authorisation, the report claimed.

The organisation called upon the Indian government to stop unlawfully deporting people without due process and instead ensure everyone's access to procedural safeguards to protect against arbitrary detention and expulsion.

"India's ruling BJP is fueling discrimination by arbitrarily expelling Bengali Muslims from the country, including Indian citizens," said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

"The authorities' claims that they are managing irregular immigration are unconvincing given their disregard for due process rights, domestic guarantees, and international human rights standards."

Human Rights Watch interviewed 18 people in June, including affected individuals and family members in nine cases. Those interviewed include Indian citizens who returned to India after being expelled to Bangladesh and family members of those who were detained and are still missing. On July 8, Human Rights Watch wrote to India's Ministry of Home Affairs with our findings but received no response.

The Indian government has provided no official data on the number of people expelled, but Border Guard Bangladesh has reported that India expelled more than 1,500 Muslim men, women, and children to Bangladesh between May 7 and June 15, including about 100 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. The expulsions have continued, according to the report.

Authorities in the BJP-run states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Rajasthan have rounded up Muslims, mostly impoverished migrant workers, and turned them over to Indian border guards. In some cases, the border guards allegedly threatened and beat the detainees to force them to cross into Bangladesh without adequately verifying their citizenship claims. The Indian government has had to readmit dozens of people who eventually proved their Indian citizenship, it alleged.

The crackdown followed a deadly attack by gunmen against Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir in April. Police started "harassing" Muslims, refused to accept their citizenship claims, and seized their phones, documents, and personal belongings, leaving them unable to contact family members, the HRW said in its report.

Quoting some of those apprehended, the rights organisation said Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officials threatened and assaulted them, and in a few cases, forced them to cross the border at gunpoint.

Khairul Islam, 51, an Indian citizen and former schoolteacher from Assam state, said that on May 26, Indian border officials tied his hands, gagged him, and forced him into Bangladesh, along with 14 others. "The BSF officer beat me when I refused to cross the border into Bangladesh and fired rubber bullets four times in the air," he told HRW. He managed to return two weeks later.

Irregular migration from Muslim-majority Bangladesh to India has gone on for decades, but there is no accurate data and figures are often inflated for political purposes. Senior BJP officials have repeatedly labeled irregular immigrants from Bangladesh as "infiltrators" and used the term more broadly to demonize Indian Muslims to gain Hindu political support, the report mentioned.

Several BJP-run state governments started rounding up Bengali-speaking Muslim migrant workers after the Ministry of Home Affairs in May set a 30-day deadline for states to "detect, identify, and deport illegal immigrants" and told local authorities to "establish adequate holding centers in each district to detain" them. The Ministry of External Affairs said it had sent the names of over 2,360 people to Bangladeshi authorities to verify their nationality.

It mentioned that on May 8, Bangladesh's foreign ministry wrote to the Indian government calling these "push-ins" – an apparent reference to collective expulsions – "unacceptable," and saying that they would "only accept individuals confirmed as Bangladeshi citizens and repatriated through proper channels."

In May, Indian authorities also expelled about 100 Rohingya refugees from a detention centre in Assam across the Bangladesh border. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported that the authorities forced another 40 Rohingya refugees into the sea near Myanmar, giving them life jackets and making them swim to shore in what the UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, Tom Andrews, called "an affront to human decency."

Andrews said the incident was also "a serious violation" of the principle of nonrefoulement, the international legal prohibition against returning people to a territory where they face threats to their lives or freedom.

The Indian Supreme Court refused in early May to block deportations of Rohingya refugees, saying that if they are found to be foreigners under Indian law, they must be deported. On May 16, in response to the account of Rohingya forced into the sea, the court said there was no evidence to support these allegations, claiming this was a "beautifully crafted story." However, the Indian government has not denied the allegations.

India is obligated under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to ensure the protection of everyone's rights and to prevent deprivation of citizenship on the basis of race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin, the HRW said.

India's detention and expulsion of anyone without due process violates fundamental human rights, Human Rights Watch said.

The Indian government should ensure access to fundamental procedural safeguards for anyone subject to expulsion. This includes access to full information about the grounds for deportation, competent legal representation, and an opportunity to appeal a decision to expel.

The organisation called upon the authorities to ensure that security forces and border guards do not use excessive force and should impartially investigate alleged misuse of force. Those responsible for abuses should be appropriately disciplined or prosecuted. People detained for expulsion should have access to adequate food, shelter, and medical facilities, and authorities should address the specific needs of marginalized groups, including women, children, older people, and people with disabilities.

"The Indian government is putting thousands of vulnerable people at risk in apparent pursuit of unauthorized immigrants, but their actions reflect broader discriminatory policies against Muslims," Pearson said. "The government is undercutting India's long history of providing refuge to the persecuted as it tries to generate political support."

Unlawful and discriminatory expulsions of Refugees, migrants

Indian authorities claim they are expelling people who entered India illegally from Bangladesh. While dozens of people expelled have indicated that they are Bangladeshi nationals, many have said they are not. Lack of due process has meant that many Indian nationals – mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims – have been unlawfully expelled, the HRW said in the report.

Bangladesh authorities have repeatedly said that the Indian government's unilateral actions violate established repatriation procedures and urged Indian authorities to "follow transparent, verifiable processes to address these cases in line with international standards."

At least 300 of those expelled come from Assam state, which underwent a contentious citizenship verification process in 2019 that was arbitrary and flawed, and excluded nearly two million people.

Many of the others are Bengali Muslims who migrated from India's West Bengal state to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Delhi in search of work, the report said.

Assam's Flawed Citizenship Verification Process

In Assam, Bengalis suspected of being "non-original" inhabitants have long been subjected to biased citizenship verification processes. Since 1964, Foreigners Tribunals – quasi-judicial courts – have decided citizenship matters. According to state government data, as of January 2025, these tribunals have declared 165,992 people to be irregular immigrants.

Human Rights Watch research has found these bodies lack transparency, are often discriminatory against Bengali Muslims, and violate due process rights. Once a person is cleared by one tribunal, they can still be brought again before the same or different tribunals. People can be denied citizenship claims if there is a mismatch in the spelling of their names on different documents, for not mentioning certain facts in the written statements, or for minor contradictions in deposition testimony.

In August 2019, the National Register of Citizens, a flawed and discriminatory citizenship verification process in Assam, left out over 1.9 million people, including many who had lived in India for years, in some cases for their entire lives. Those excluded have to prove their citizenship through the Foreigners Tribunals.

In May, Assam's BJP chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirmed that the authorities had "pushed back" 330 alleged illegal immigrants into Bangladesh.

He assured people that those with pending appeals on their citizenship status in tribunals or courts will not be expelled, Human Rights Watch found that several people with pending appeals had been detained and expelled to Bangladesh.

The HRW alleged that the lack of due process has left many families in Assam without any redress.

Lawyers in Assam said that many people had been detained arbitrarily in recent weeks. "There is a proper legal process for deportation wherein the country of origin should confirm their nationality," said Aman Wadud, a lawyer based in Assam. On May 27, Wadud filed a complaint with India's National Human Rights Commission against the expulsions but has yet to receive a response. "They are picking people up and there is no information about their whereabouts."

In an open letter on June 5, more than 100 activists, lawyers, and academics urged the Indian government to stop the expulsions from Assam, saying they violate the rights to life and equality of those expelled. "Pushbacks also risk putting the people into grave peril by putting them in the line of fire of Bangladeshi border guards or at risk of being detained by Bangladeshi authorities for illegal border crossing," the people who signed the letter said.

Targeting Marginalised Bengali Muslim migrant workers

Several BJP-ruled states have intensified their crackdown on Bengali Muslim migrant workers, many of whom live in poverty, without first verifying their citizenship status.

In Maharashtra, the authorities have detained and expelled to Bangladesh several people who were internal migrants from India's West Bengal state, which borders Bangladesh. In Mumbai, the authorities detained and expelled at least seven workers from West Bengal, who were allowed to return only after the West Bengal state government intervened to confirm their citizenship.

Nazimuddin Sheikh, 34, a migrant worker from West Bengal, had worked as a mason in Mumbai for five years before being detained on June 9 and expelled to Bangladesh. He said the police raided his home, seized his mobile phone, and tore up his identity documents, which were proof of his citizenship. They then flew him in a BSF plane along with over 100 others to Tripura state, which borders Bangladesh. "The [BSF] did not listen to us when we told them we are Indian," he said. "If we spoke too much, they beat us. They hit me with sticks on my back and hands. They were beating us and telling us to say we are Bangladeshi."

Sheikh said he was forced to cross into Bangladesh with eight others. When he reached a village in Bangladesh, the residents let him call his relatives and then took him to a local outpost of Border Guard Bangladesh. On June 15, Bangladesh border guards handed him over to Indian officials.

Forcible returns of Rohingya refugees

The OHCHR reported that in early May Indian authorities detained dozens of Rohingya refugees in Delhi, many of whom held identification documents issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. About 40 of them were transferred to an Indian naval ship and forced into the sea near Myanmar with only life jackets. The refugees arrived on shore in Launglon township in Tanintharyi Region but since then their current whereabouts and condition are unknown.

An estimated 40,000 Rohingya live in India, at least 20,000 of whom are registered with the UNHCR. Since 2016, ultranationalist Hindu groups have targeted Rohingya refugees as part of growing attacks on Muslims in India and called for their expulsion from the country. In October 2018, the Indian government began forcibly deporting Rohingya to Myanmar, putting them at grave risk. Conditions for safe, voluntary, and dignified returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar do not currently exist.

A 20-year-old Rohingya refugee living in India said: "I escaped to India seeking safety and dignity, but the suffering did not end, it only changed form. Now, the Ministry of Home Affairs in India has issued a 30-day ultimatum: deportation or detention. My childhood was destroyed by genocide, my teenage years swallowed by refugee life filled with endless discrimination and hopelessness. And now, my adulthood faces a fate worse than anything I've survived, being sent back to a land where the genocide still continues. I fear this will not just end my life but erase the last of my hope."

In March, Andrews, the UN special rapporteur, wrote to the Indian government raising concerns about widespread, arbitrary, and indefinite detention of refugees and asylum seekers, including Rohingya refugees, from Myanmar, as well as allegations of refugees returned to danger in Myanmar. He said that the Indian government should end the arbitrary detention of refugees from Myanmar and provide independent access to detention sites.