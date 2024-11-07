India considers Hasina a former prime minister of Bangladesh

The Awami League, in a statement yesterday, described Hasina as "Bangladesh PM"

India stated that it considers Sheikh Hasina as a former Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

"We have repeatedly said that she (Sheikh Hasina) is a former Prime Minister, that is where it stands," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi today.

He made the remark after an Indian journalist pointed out that the Awami League, in a statement yesterday in which Hasina congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential election win, described Hasina as "Bangladesh PM".

The journalist wanted to know if India considers Hasina as former PM or a "PM in exile."