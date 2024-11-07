Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, New Delhi
Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 08:29 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

India considers Hasina a former prime minister of Bangladesh

The Awami League, in a statement yesterday, described Hasina as "Bangladesh PM"
Our Correspondent, New Delhi
Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:05 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 08:29 PM
India considers Sheikh Hasina former Prime Minister of Bangladesh

India stated that it considers Sheikh Hasina as a former Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

"We have repeatedly said that she (Sheikh Hasina) is a former Prime Minister, that is where it stands," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

‘No place’ for Hasina’s ‘fascist’ party in Bangladesh's politics, Yunus tells FT

He made the remark after an Indian journalist pointed out that the Awami League, in a statement yesterday in which Hasina congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential election win, described Hasina as "Bangladesh PM".

The journalist wanted to know if India considers Hasina as former PM or a "PM in exile."

Student uprising 2024
Read more

Why can’t India accept that the people of Bangladesh toppled Sheikh Hasina?

 

Related topic:
India’s view on Sheikh HasinaSheikh Hasina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Daring to defend the anti-discrimination student movement

1m ago

Hasina, Quader and Asaduzzaman sued in another murder case

2m ago

Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman, Taposh sued in another murder case

2m ago
Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader sued for teacher's murder

Hasina accused in another murder case in Rangpur

2m ago
Khaleda Zia acquitted in Gatco graft case

‘Mother of Democracy’: Movie to be made on Khaleda Zia

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে