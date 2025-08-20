India, China agree to resume flights, border trade, investment flows

India and China yesterday agreed on a series of measures to restore direct flights, reopen border trade and boost bilateral investment flows.

The agreements were reached during talks in New Delhi between visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Wang also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs last night, the discussions focused on the long-standing border issues. Both sides agreed to set up an expert group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) to expedite progress on boundary delimitation.

They pledged to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas through consultations while addressing each other's concerns.

India and China agreed to reopen border trade through the three designated points — Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

They also decided to resume direct flight services between India and mainland China at the earliest, while finalising an updated Air Services Agreement.

Visa facilitation for tourists, businesses, media professionals and other visitors in both directions was also agreed upon.

Both sides said they would take concrete steps to encourage trade and investment flows, while also resuming official dialogue mechanisms and exchanges to enhance cooperation and properly manage differences.

After meeting Wang, Modi wrote on X that since his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan last year, India–China relations had made "steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities."