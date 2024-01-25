Independent lawmakers get PM’s invitation

Given SMS on mobiles to attend meeting at Gono Bhaban Jan 28

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited the independent lawmakers to a meeting at the Gono Bhaban on Sunday.

Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua yesterday texted the independents in this regard.

"Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited all independent MPs of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad to her official residence Gono Bhaban at 6:30pm on Sunday," reads the text message.

Tahmina Begum, an independent MP from Madaripur-3, confirmed getting the invitation to The Daily Star.

Another invitee independent said he was not aware of the meeting agenda.

The ruling AL candidates won 223 out of 299 seats, which were up for grabs in the January 7 national polls. Independents secured 62 seats, according to the Election Commission.

All but four of the independents are leaders of the Awami League and its front and associate bodies.

The Jatiyo Party won 11 seats, and Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Bangladesh Kalyan Party secured one seat each.

With the independents winning almost six times more seats than the JP, there had been speculation over who would be the main opposition in the 12th parliament.

On Monday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the JP will be the main opposition in the House and the independent lawmakers will remain independents.

As the BNP and like-minded political parties boycotted the national polls, the AL adopted a strategy to allow its leaders to run as independents.

The ruling party took such a decision this time to make the election appear participatory and increase the voter turnout.

The EC postponed the polls to Naogaon-2 after the death of an independent aspirant.