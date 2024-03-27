Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 07:43 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Independence Day: SC judges pay tribute to martyrs

Staff Correspondent
Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 07:43 AM

The Supreme Court judges led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim, performing as the chief justice of Bangladesh, yesterday paid tribute to the brave martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the liberation of the country, on the occasion of the Independence Day.

They paid the homage by laying flowers at the National Memorial in Savar, Dhaka at 6:10am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Later on, the judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court -- including Justice Enayetur Rahim -- paid their respects at "Smriti Chiranjeeb" at 07:45am on the SC premises.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
করোনা মহামারির পর শহর ছেড়ে গ্রামে ফেরা মানুষের সংখ্যা বেড়েছে ২০ গুণ
|বাংলাদেশ

করোনা মহামারির পর শহর ছেড়ে গ্রামে ফেরা মানুষের সংখ্যা বেড়েছে ২০ গুণ

জীবনযাত্রার ব্যয় বৃদ্ধি, চাকরির সংকট দায়ী

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

মুক্তিযুদ্ধ নিয়ে বর্তমান সরকার ব্যবসা করছে: জি এম কাদের

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification