Independence Day: SC judges pay tribute to martyrs

The Supreme Court judges led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim, performing as the chief justice of Bangladesh, yesterday paid tribute to the brave martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the liberation of the country, on the occasion of the Independence Day.

They paid the homage by laying flowers at the National Memorial in Savar, Dhaka at 6:10am.

Later on, the judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court -- including Justice Enayetur Rahim -- paid their respects at "Smriti Chiranjeeb" at 07:45am on the SC premises.