Increase tobacco tax in budget

Demand speakers

Anti-tobacco campaigners have demanded an increase in tax for all types of tobacco products, particularly the retail price for premium-tier cigarettes from Tk 150 per 10 sticks to Tk 170 in the upcoming national budget 2024-25, to discourage smoking.

The call came at a press conference yesterday at Jatiya Press Club in the capital, jointly organised by National Heart Foundation and Platform Doctors Foundation.

Campaigners also proposed the price of low-grade cigarettes be made Tk 60 per 10 sticks, Tk 80 per 10 stick for middle level, and Tk 130 for high-end cigarettes.

They said if this is implemented, then the use of cigarettes in the country will be reduced from 15.1 percent to 13.80 percent.

Parliament member Tanvir Shakil Joy said the price of harmful products like tobacco is cheaper in Bangladesh as there is no effective tax structure.

Complex tax system (tier-based) for tobacco products should be cancelled and a specific tax system should be implemented so that prices increase, thereby reducing purchasing power of general public, he added.

National Heart Foundation President Prof Khandaker Abdul Awal Rizvi said 18 percent of the country's citizens aged 15 and above, are smokers.

Around 3.78 crore people use tobacco and 15 lakh suffer from tobacco-related diseases, while around 1,61,000 people die annually. In 2017-18 fiscal year, the economic loss from tobacco use was Tk 30,560 crore, said speakers at the event.

Dr Shafiun Nahin Shimul, associate professor of Institute of Health Economics of University of Dhaka; Sohel Reza Chowdhury, president of National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute and Rashed Rabbi, president of Bangladesh Health Reporters' Forum, among others, spoke at the programme.