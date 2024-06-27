Increase agriculture budget, subsidies

Economists urge govt

Economists have called on the government to increase subsidies and budget allocations to improve farmers' livelihoods in the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The new budget has reduced subsidies by Tk 272 crore compared to the current fiscal year, they said during an event.

"Around 40 percent of the workers are engaged in the agriculture sector, yet the new budget gives it little attention. The prices of agricultural products and machinery have also risen due to the higher dollar rate," said Narayan Chandra Sinha, associate professor at Dhaka School of Economics.

"In this situation, without increased budget and subsidies, how can farmers boost their production?" he asked

A group of teachers and economists discussed these issues at the event organised by the Dhaka School of Economics in the capital yesterday.

Sinha also said, "In the current global situation, every country should prioritise increasing internal production."

"But the new budget does not support farmers in raising food grain production. The country's development is not possible if the agriculture sector is not prioritised," he added.

Jahangir Alam, director of Dhaka School of Economics, read out a written statement urging the government to increase investment in agriculture.

"To ensure food safety, more funds need to be allocated for research. The sector has been repeatedly affected by natural disasters, requiring special attention," he said.

He also highlighted the need for the government to reduce the prices of agricultural products for farmers.

Sadia Islam, assistant professor at the institution, recommended that the government reduce the operational budget and increase the development budget to better support the agriculture sector.