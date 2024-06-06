Include women’s unpaid care work in GDP calculation

Speakers tell MJF seminar

It is high time to give economic recognition to women's unpaid care and domestic work, said speakers at an event yesterday.

Along with policymakers, women themselves must come forward to implement this, they said.

They made the remarks at the national women's conference titled "Role of Women's Rights-Based Organisations in Bringing Gender Equality," organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation at the capital's Gulshan.

Speaking as chief guest, Sagufta Yasmin, lawmaker and chairperson of parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, emphasised the need to include unpaid care work in GDP calculation.

"The path of women's progress may never be easy; women themselves have to make their own safe roads," she said.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam chaired the conference. She highlighted the collective responsibility to protect women's rights.

"Underprivileged women, local organisations, government, and citizens must come forward to protect women's rights," she said in her welcome speech.

MJF has been implementing the "Women's Voice and Leadership-Bangladesh" project to enhance the capacity and activities of local and regional women's rights organisations, support the empowerment of women and girls, protect their rights, and achieve gender equality.

Rita Houkayem, second secretary of development (gender equality) at High Commission of Canada to Bangladesh, said Bangladeshi women are born with the indomitable ability to win all kinds of wars.

"However, social discrimination and negative perceptions of women make their way difficult. Women must take the rights movement as a lifelong commitment," she added.

Mahila Parishad President Dr Fawzia Moslem said, "There has been a change in the areas of women's needs. Targets should be set according to that."

A day-long plenary session was conducted by activist Jashodhara Dasgupta. MJF senior coordinator Mohuya Leya Falia presented the project activities at the conference.