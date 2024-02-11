Include women with disabilities in JS reserved seats

Speakers tell event

Rights advocates at a press conference yesterday demanded the inclusion of women with disabilities in the reserved seats for women in the 12th national parliament.

They also urged for the amendment of Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Seats for Women) Election Act, 2004, to allocate quotas for women with disabilities, terming it a pivotal step towards ensuring their representation in the highest stage of political decision-making.

Women with disabilities must have representation from local governments to national parliament in order to overcome the behavioural and environmental barriers they face, the speakers opined.

The event, titled "Representation of Women with Disabilities in the Reserved Seats: Press Conference to Garner the Attention of the Prime Minister", was jointly organised by Protibondhi Nagorik Shangathaner Parishad (PNSP) and National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) at Jatiya Press Club.

Presenting the keynote address, PNSP general secretary Salma Mahbub underscored the commitment outlined in the National Action Plan 2013 for the implementation of the National Women's Development Policy 2011 and the Action Plan 2019 for the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities.

"Two seats are supposed to be reserved for women with disabilities in the parliament. However, no significant steps have been taken to translate this commitment into reality, leading to its non-implementation in both the 10th and 11th parliaments," she said.

According to speakers, the participation of women with disabilities at various levels of political parties should also be heightened.

Nasima Akter, president of NCDW, and Jannatul Ferdous Ivy, executive director of Voice and Views, who is also BBC's one of the 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2023, spoke at the event, among others.