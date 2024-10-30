Include them in dev plans

Discussants at seminar

People with disabilities should also be included in the overall development of the state, said speakers at a seminar yesterday.

Titled "Accessibility to judiciary system for people with disabilities", the seminar was organised by Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF) at The Daily Star Center in the capital.

Speakers said despite national and international laws, as well as policies to establish a discrimination-free society, none of these are being implemented to boost the inclusion of persons with disabilities. They discussed the barriers persons with disabilities faced when trying to access the judiciary system.

The social welfare ministry, as well as other ministries, should take the responsibility to include people with disabilities in the overall development of the country, they recommended.

Neelima Akhter, executive director (additional secretary) of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, said, "We're working to introduce disability-friendly vehicles."

Ashrafun Nahar Misti, executive director of WDDF, presented an article from various researches there.