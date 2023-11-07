Include more content on climate change in textbooks

Speakers tell event

To promote better adaptation and disaster management in climate affected areas, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman yesterday called on the government to include more content on climate change and its impact on girls in the education curriculum.

He was speaking at "Promoting Girls' Education in Climate Impacted Areas Across Bangladesh", a conference organised by POPI in collaboration with Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), Credit and Development Forum (CDF) and support from Malala Fund at a city hotel.

Atiur, also chairperson of Unnayan Shamannay, said climate change is already a crisis in Bangladesh, and girls in climate impacted areas are disproportionately affected by its impacts.

He called for the inclusion of more content on climate change in textbooks, adding that this would help reform mindsets and promote better adaptation and disaster management.

"If we can ensure education for all, then we can grow better economically," he added.

Musharraf Tansen, country representative of Bangladesh at Malala Fund, presented the keynote at the conference, which was based on workshops and discussions conducted in haor, shoals, and other coastal regions.

More than 27 percent stakeholders in these areas pointed at early marriage as a major reason that bars the advancement of girls, while 21.9 percent said economic crisis plays a vital role in being an obstacle to girls' education. Another 20.5 percent said that girls' health issues have a negative impact on their education, said Musharraf.

He recommended building better communication systems in climate-affected areas, and taking measures in climate adaptation and disaster management.

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan said empowering girls and women in all areas, including the climate-vulnerable regions, is essential for the country's development and the well-being of its people.

Speakers also suggested introducing an education system familiar to these climate affected areas, and ensuring employment for poor families and pure water for people in those regions.