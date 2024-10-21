Include members of private sectors in advisory council

TIB urges interim govt

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) yesterday raised concerns over the exclusion of the private sector from the interim government's advisory council and its insufficient involvement in ongoing policy reforms.

In a statement, TIB highlighted the critical role of the private sector in the economy and stressed the need for its active participation in the government's reform activities.

"Excluding this key sector makes it nearly impossible to establish a non-discriminatory and participatory development system, especially in labour reforms," the anti-graft watchdog said.

TIB called for the inclusion of private sector representatives in the advisory council, arguing that their participation is essential for ensuring comprehensive policy reforms.

The organisation also urged the formation of a commission to develop a "Business Integrity Strategy" aimed at enhancing transparency within the private sector.

TIB referred to media reports stating that the government plans to establish four reform commissions focused on health, media, labour, and women's rights in the second phase of its reform initiatives.

While welcoming these efforts, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman cautioned against the risk of corporate power being captured by a subset of the private sector, leading to corruption, money laundering, and collusion with political and bureaucratic actors.

"It is impossible to achieve meaningful results without the involvement of the private sector, which plays a crucial role in driving the economy and employment. Excluding them undermines efforts to build a fair and discrimination-free Bangladesh," Iftekharuzzaman said.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the private sector, warning that the exploitative system established through collusion between the previous authoritarian government and certain private sector actors had stifled economic potential.

To prevent future economic disorder, he urged the government to formulate a roadmap for reform and implement a Business Integrity Strategy within the private sector.

TIB also called for the formation of a special commission to oversee these efforts.

Praising the government's initiative to reform financial, social, and political structures, Iftekharuzzaman said these steps are crucial in preventing the return of authoritarianism.

However, he expressed concern that the reform agenda overlooks the private sector, which is the largest contributor to employment in the country.

"Reforming the private sector and ensuring its participation in the ongoing reforms is essential. Without it, addressing market disorder and restoring economic stability will be extremely challenging," he added.