Include house helps as workers in the labour law

Speakers tell event

The Domestic Workers' National Forum was launched yesterday at an event in the capital's Krishibid Institution Bangladesh. Speakers at the event emphasised the urgent need to secure fair wages and working hours for house helps by integrating them into the labour law.

The forum will work from the grassroots to the policy-making level to work towards ensuring domestic workers' rights at local and national levels. They will aim to implement the Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy (2015), and ensure their recognition as "workers" in the labour law.

The event was organised by Dushtha Shasthya Kendra with the help of Oxfam In Bangladesh.

Around 200 house helps attended the event.

Referring to a study by Oxfam in 2022, where 67 percent of domestic workers suffered emotional abuse, 61 percent verbal abuse and 21 percent physical abuse, OXFAM Programme Director Mahmuda Sultana highlighted the need for ensuring proper protection for domestic workers.

She said, "The 16,000 domestic workers we are engaging with through this forum will work for their rights."

Regarding this new forum, Zakia Sultana, a house help, who has been selected as president, said "Our main demand is to include all domestic workers in the country in the labor law and recognise them as workers. There is no accurate data on how many women are employed as domestic workers in the country."

Dr Dibalok Singha, executive director of DSK, also spoke.