Imran Kadir elected nat’l president of JCI Bangladesh

Imran Kadir has been elected as the 2024 national president of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh.

The 2023 general assembly of JCI Bangladesh was held yesterday at a city hotel where the national board for next year was formed.

Kadir is currently the head of sales and marketing at The Daily Star.

JCI is an international leadership development platform for young people aged 18-40. It's headquartered in the US. Currently JCI is present in 120 countries around the world with over 200,000 members.