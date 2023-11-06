Imported potato causes a drop in prices

The price of locally produced potatoes at the capital's Karwan Bazar wholesale and retail market dropped by Tk 10 per kg from the previous week as imported potatoes from India started to hit the kitchen market yesterday.

Md Babul, a wholesale trader at the market, said he sold a sack of potatoes weighing 50 kg for Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,100, while the price was Tk 2,500 to 2,600 on October 29.

Several traders at the market said they sold potatoes at a retail price of Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg a week earlier.

Saifur Rahman Chowdhury, general secretary of trader's association at the market, said a potato supplier of the kitchen market brought about 10 tonnes of imported Indian potatoes from a local importer, and then supplied those to a few wholesale traders.

Later, the wholesale traders sold a sack of those imported potatoes for Tk 37 to Tk 38 per kg, Saiful said.

Meanwhile, retail traders said they sold locally produced potatoes at Tk 50 per kg yesterday.

Meanwhile, grocers at the capital's Shewrapara and Mirpur-11 kitchen markets were selling locally produced potatoes at a rate of Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg.

Md Roni, a grocer at Shewrapara kitchen market, said he had to sell potatoes at a reduced price, even though he bought those at Tk 52 per kg and including transportation cost, his investment per kg reached Tk 55.

"Now I have to sell potatoes without making any profit," he said.

Meanwhile, prices of imported onions and different locally produced vegetables dropped within a week at different kitchen markets, traders said.

Masum Dewan, a vegetable vendor at Karwan Bazar, noted that prices for certain vegetables like brinjal, bitter gourd, and beans, which were selling at Tk 100 or higher per kilogram a week ago, have now dropped to Tk 50 to Tk 70 per kilogram.

He said the supply of different winter vegetables on the market has increased recently, causing their price to decrease.

Masum also said he sold imported onions at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg yesterday, which was Tk 100 to Tk 120 a week earlier.

However, the price of locally produced onion remained unchanged at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg from what it was a week earlier.