An important yet problematic route

A boy with a bicycle and other vehicles move through clouds of dust on the deteriorating Khulna-Satkhira Highway near Zero Point. Despite a Tk 160 crore renovation, heavy truckloads and alleged low-quality materials have left the road with ripples and potholes, putting daily commuters at serious risk. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Khulna-Satkhira Highway, renovated at a cost of Tk 160 crore in 2020, has deteriorated significantly within four years. Some stretches of the road now appear like uneven railway tracks.

Used by over 500 trucks daily, the highway's bitumen has lifted in several areas, creating hazardous ripples and potholes, particularly near Zero Point and Chuknagar in the Khulna district.

Locals blame poor-quality materials for the highway's rapid degradation.

The highway stretches for 64 kilometres with 33 kilometres within Khulna district.

Roads and Highways Department officials, however, attribute the damage to heavy traffic and frequent overloading, citing an increase in vehicles following the Padma Bridge's opening.

Originally designed to handle up to 22.5 tonnes per vehicle, the highway now regularly endures loads exceeding 50 tonnes, particularly from trucks transporting goods from the Bhomra Land Port in Satkhira to Dhaka and other regions.

"This overload has hastened the road's deterioration," said Dewan Md Abdul Kader, executive engineer of Khulna RHD.

He said traffic has nearly doubled since the highway's upgrade to national status in 2023.

Despite being doubled in width from 18 to 36 feet in the 2018-2020 renovation, and reinforced with a three-foot layer of sand and stone, the highway's condition remains dire.

Multiple culverts, drainage systems, and bus stops were added, yet these improvements have not prevented the surface from cracking and forming holes in critical sections like Zero Point, Koiya Bazar, and Dumuria Bazar.

Chittaranjan Sen, an assistant professor at Muktijodha Mohila College, who travels the route regularly, said, "In the last two years, this road has become dreadful. Although the Satkhira section is in better shape, the Khulna part needs urgent repairs."

Asadul Kibria from Kharnia village said the road's poor quality has led to frequent accidents. "The bitumen started lifting within two years, causing small cars and vans to swerve to avoid cracks, often leading to crashes," he said.

Drivers also feel the strain. Rakib Hossain Mollah, who drives for Tungipara Paribahan, shared how passengers often scold him for driving slowly due to the road's condition.

"In the last three months, I've had five accidents just because of this road's uneven surface," he added. "Passengers don't realise how unsafe it is."

In some locations, recent repairs are already failing, with the pitch rising and breaking along both sides.

RHD officials have said ongoing maintenance work aims to address the damage, but locals worry this will only provide temporary relief.