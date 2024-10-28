Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:28 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Import-export resumes at Benapole land port after two-day suspension

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:21 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:28 PM

Import and export activities between Bangladesh and India resumed this morning at Benapole land port, following a two-day suspension due to the inauguration of a new passenger terminal at India's Petrapole Port by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah.

Since the resumption, cargo trucks from India have begun entering Benapole land port.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, a backlog of thousands of trucks remains on the Indian side at Petrapole due to the suspension.

Imtiaz Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Checkpost Immigration Police, said that while trade was halted, passport passenger movement remained mostly unaffected.

However, no Bangladeshi passport holders were allowed to cross into India for seven hours yesterday, he added.

Rashedul Sajib, deputy director of Benapole land port, confirmed that port officials have been instructed to expedite processing to ease congestion and restore normal operations.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩ বিসিএসে নিয়োগপ্রাপ্তদের চাকরিতে যোগদান ১ জানুয়ারি

আজ সোমবার জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয় এক প্রজ্ঞাপনে এ তথ্য জানিয়েছে।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণভবন জাদুঘরে দুঃশাসনের প্রতীক ‘আয়নাঘরের’ রেপ্লিকা থাকা উচিত: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে