Import-export resumes at Benapole land port after two-day suspension

Import and export activities between Bangladesh and India resumed this morning at Benapole land port, following a two-day suspension due to the inauguration of a new passenger terminal at India's Petrapole Port by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah.

Since the resumption, cargo trucks from India have begun entering Benapole land port.

However, a backlog of thousands of trucks remains on the Indian side at Petrapole due to the suspension.

Imtiaz Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Checkpost Immigration Police, said that while trade was halted, passport passenger movement remained mostly unaffected.

However, no Bangladeshi passport holders were allowed to cross into India for seven hours yesterday, he added.

Rashedul Sajib, deputy director of Benapole land port, confirmed that port officials have been instructed to expedite processing to ease congestion and restore normal operations.