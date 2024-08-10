Implement a roadmap for state reform

TIB urges interim govt

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) yesterday called upon the interim government to develop and implement a strategic roadmap for state reform towards a "new Bangladesh".

This will enable to build a well-governed country that is distinguished by transparency, accountability, justice, and the protection of human rights, it said in a press statement.

TIB wished to give its full cooperation in this endeavour. It urged the public and students to serve as protectors of minorities, maintain communal harmony, and preserve the historical monuments and memories of the Liberation War.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, said, "Fearless students and ordinary citizens have defeated the force that was unaccountable, blinded by the arrogance of power, and threatened the dream of a society based on human rights and non-discrimination through unprecedented sacrifice. A magnificent opportunity has emerged to reconstruct Bangladesh in the spirit of the Liberation War, and the new government is likely to take this chance."

He said it is imperative to quickly improve the law-and-order situation, which requires a thorough restructuring of police force's management and infrastructure for a more people-friendly force.

All state institutions were continuously used as tools for the misuse of power by the fallen government, the statement said. However, this does not justify the abhorrent acts of random killings and violence against law enforcement and government personnel, which have to end right now.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "Despite the night vigils of students and the general public, attacks continue on the homes, businesses, and temples of minorities. Similarly, attacks are taking place on monuments and structures that symbolise the nation's hopes and inspirations. This is really inappropriate behaviour."

"Everyone must step up and fulfil their responsibility in ensuring that genuine criminals are prosecuted in accordance with the law."

