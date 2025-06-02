‘Implement health reform proposals without delay’

Experts call for addressing shortcomings in commission’s report

Implementation of some achievable actions that could trigger significant change should begin immediately. We can launch a movement demanding that primary healthcare be made a constitutional right by 2025. Hossain Zillur Rahman

Health experts and campaigners yesterday urged the government to begin implementing the recommendations of the Health Sector Reform Commission to bring about major positive changes.

They acknowledged that the commission's report may have some shortcomings that can be addressed, but stressed the need to start acting on feasible measures -- particularly the enactment and amendment of key laws -- without delay.

A member of the commission also said efforts are underway to correct the errors in the report.

The remarks came during a discussion titled "Health Reforms: Review of Commission Recommendations and Way Forward", held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.

The event was organised by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Forum, with support from Unicef.

The commission submitted its report last month, recommending an overhaul of the health sector. Key proposals included making primary healthcare a constitutional obligation and providing it free of cost to ensure universal access.

The report also called for the formation of an independent and permanent Bangladesh Health Commission to develop essential policies and strategies. It further recommended the separation of health services by restructuring the current health cadre.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of PPRC and convener of the UHC Forum, said the post-report phase is crucial, especially in a country where progress is rarely linear.

He said implementation of some achievable actions that could trigger significant change should begin immediately.

"We can launch a movement demanding that primary healthcare be made a constitutional right by 2025," Zillur said.

He also stressed the need for social validation and collective ownership, urging the Health Sector Reform Commission and civil society to jointly develop a priority action agenda for 2025.

In addition, he called for a feedback mechanism based on user experience and community input.

Prof Abul Kalam Azad, former director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, said the interim government should urgently do two things -- amend the constitution to declare primary healthcare a constitutional right, and enact an ordinance setting a deadline for implementing the commission's recommendations.

Mushtuq Husain, adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, expressed concern that political changes might derail the reform efforts.

Therefore, implementation should begin as soon as possible, he said.

Prof Syed Abdul Hamid of the Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University said the commission's report was based on the World Health Organization's "building blocks" approach.

While effective in addressing systemic weaknesses, this approach does not allow for the kind of radical overhaul typically associated with the word "reform", he said.

He also said the report is a valuable document whose relevance could last for a hundred years. So its shortcomings must also be addressed, he added.

Shishir Moral, special correspondent at Prothom Alo, pointed out that the report contains hundreds of editing errors that need to be corrected.

Prof Syed Md Akram Hussain, a commission member, said they are working on correcting the errors in the report. He said an inter-ministerial committee will be responsible for implementing the recommendations.

Another commission member, Prof Liaquat Ali, said the report was prepared in just four and a half months, leaving room for improvement.

He also noted that extensive consultation meetings are needed before the authorities can move forward with implementing the recommendations.

Earlier, Aminur Hasan, member secretary of the UHC Forum, and Prof Rumana Haque of DU's Economics Department gave presentations highlighting different perspectives, including the report's shortcomings.