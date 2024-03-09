Implement equal inheritance law

Speakers urge government during event

Speakers at an event yesterday made a 13-point demand to end all forms of discrimination against women. They urged the government to introduce a uniform family law, equal rights for women in inheritance, and recognise unpaid care work for women.

They also called for the establishment of anti-sexual harassment committees in workplaces and educational institutes, alongside the enactment of a law to prevent sexual harassment.

The programme was organised by Social Resistance Committee at Dhaka University's Shoparjito Shadhinota complex on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024.

The demands included various aspects of women's rights and safety, aiming for comprehensive measures to address discrimination and ensure equal opportunities for women in society.

They called for executing the Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy 2015, with initiatives to formulate necessary laws and regulations.

They also emphasised the formal recognition of women domestic workers as workers and their inclusion in labour laws. Furthermore, the speakers called for the implementation of the Pornography Control Act 2012, and stressed the importance of ensuring personal privacy and security of women under the Digital Security Act.

Presiding over the event, Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem said, "We must eradicate gender inequality, invest more in primary education, and enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards violence to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."

"We also need to ensure digital security for women, evaluate women's family and service work, and invest in changing social attitudes through psychological interventions," she added.

Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha Executive Director Rokeya Kabir called upon the state to implement the equal inheritance law to establish the human rights of women.

Nobonita Chowdhury, director of Gender, Justice and Diversity (GJD) and Preventing Violence Against Women Initiative at BRAC, presented the keynote paper at the event, while Jakia K Hassan, executive director of Dipto Foundation, and BNWLA President Salma Ali also spoke, among others.