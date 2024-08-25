Implement CHT accord fully

Demands CHT Accord Implementation Movement

The Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord Implementation Movement has called on the interim government to develop a clear and actionable plan with specific deadlines and mechanisms to ensure accountability in order to fully implement the CHT Accord.

Representatives of the movement made the call at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity yesterday, stressing that it was essential to implement the core elements of the accord, which remained largely unfulfilled for 26 years, to establish peace and stability in the CHT region.

They presented a seven-point demand in this regard.

The demands also include: ending military supervision in CHT region; empowering the regional councils and the CHT three district councils under the Accord, ensuring democratic, representative, and effective local governance; ensuring land rights and rehabilitation for people of CHT; integrating them into the country's mainstream economic progress; reserving special seats for indigenous people in all local government bodies in the plainland districts; and establishing a separate land commission for the indigenous people of plainlands to address their specific needs and challenges.

Khairul Chowdhury, a teacher of sociology department at Dhaka University and also joint coordinator of the movement, presented the demands.

To implement these demands, the movement proposed five immediate actions to the government, including reconstitution of the CHT Accord Implementation Committee, urgent reform of the CHT Land Dispute Resolution Commission, initiating dialogue with the Regional Council, and reconstitution of the advisory council to the CHT affairs ministry.

Prof Robaet Ferdous of DU's mass communication and journalism department, said it was time to address the oppression faced by indigenous communities in the hills.

"For the past 50 years, people in the hill areas have been living under harsh military rule. If the country's 61 other districts have democratic governance, why should three remaining districts be under military control?" he asked.

Dipayan Khisa of the Adivasi Forum and Myentthein Promila of Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples Forum also spoke, while Jakir Hossain, joint coordinator of the movement, moderated the event.