IMO greets Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as PM

International Maritime Organization (IMO) has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter sent to Sheikh Hasina, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domínguez extended his best wishes on the occasion of her reappointment as the prime minister of Bangladesh. "I wish to convey my best wishes for every success in the discharge of this High Office."

He said as the United Nations agency is responsible for regulating shipping, IMO is heavily engaged in supporting its member states to promote a safe, secure, and environmentally sound shipping sector to protect our oceans and support a reliable global supply chain able to serve efficiently a sustainable growth.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has always played a vital role in IMO, he said, "I am confident that under your astute leadership, the country will continue to contribute significantly to our shared goals".

Arsenio Domínguez wrote Bangladesh's proactive steps, especially its recent initiative to become a contracting state to the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, exemplify the nation's commitment to maritime safety and environmental stewardship.

He added, "This commendable move not only facilitated the entry into force of the convention, but also underscored the impactful outcomes of our technical cooperation activities."

He continued, Bangladesh's actions serve as a beacon for other countries, encouraging them to join the global efforts for creating a more sustainable maritime future.

The IMO Secretary-General ended, saying "We look forward to Bangladesh's continued engagement and leadership in IMO's endeavours."