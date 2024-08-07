Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 01:10 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 02:45 AM

Bangladesh

Immigration posts: Ops open, but not for all

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 01:10 AM

Operations at all immigration posts in the country is active, said immigration officials.

However, various high-profile individuals such as former ministers, MPs, political leaders, government officials and media workers are not being allowed to cross the immigration posts as they could not fulfil the necessary conditions, said sources at Immigration and Special Branch.

The decision has been taken after consultation with other intelligence agencies, they added.

