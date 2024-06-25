IMF approves 3rd tranche of $1.12b loans

The funds will be added to the reserves in two days

The International Monetary Fund yesterday approved the third tranche of $1.12 billion loans in a boost to Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves.

Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson for Bangladesh Bank, confirmed this to The Daily Star.

"The IMF board has approved the third instalment of our credit. We are expecting 1.115 billion to be released by next two days," he said.

The money would be added to the foreign currency reserves, he added.

The multilateral lender reviewed Bangladesh's progress in reaching the goals set in December last year and granted the instalment of its $4.7 billion loan programme for the country.

Bangladesh met all the conditions except for maintaining the foreign currency reserves at the IMF-set level.

As per the loan conditions, the target for net international reserves (NIR) in December last year was $17.78 billion. However, a recent IMF review mission found the NIR was $16.73 billion at that time.

The NIR is defined as reserves assets minus reserve liabilities. Reserves liabilities are all foreign exchange liabilities to residents and non-residents, including commitments to sell foreign exchange arising from derivatives and all credit outstanding from the IMF.

The five other conditions for Bangladesh include a maximum limit of Tk 90,520 crore for the primary budget deficit in December, but there was no deficit, rather there was a surplus of about Tk 50,000 crore.

Another condition was the tax revenue collection. It was set at Tk 1,43,640 crore for the first six months of the current fiscal year. And the government collected over Tk 1,62,000 crore.

The social spending target was set at Tk 30,990 crore for the same period. The country spent more than Tk 55,000 crore.

For capital spending, the target was set at Tk 22,280 crore. Bangladesh spent about Tk 36,000 crore during the same period.

Bangladesh also met two other targets -- maintaining a ceiling on reserve money and repaying foreign debt.

An IMF mission, led by Chris Papageorgiou, visited Dhaka from April 24 to May 8 to review the country's performance.

In a media statement after the review, the IMF said its staff and the Bangladesh authorities reached a staff-level agreement on policies needed to complete the second review.

The Bangladesh authorities made significant progress on structural reforms under the IMF-supported programme, including the implementation of a formula-based fuel price adjustment mechanism for petroleum products, it added.

The IMF also welcomed Bangladesh Bank's "bold actions" to realign the exchange rate and simultaneously adopt a crawling peg regime with a band.

In January last year, the IMF approved the $4.7 billion loan. Bangladesh has already received more than $1 billion in two instalments.