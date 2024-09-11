I'm confident that things will stabilise in Bangladesh: Rahul Gandhi

He tells at a press conference after a meeting with US lawmakers

During his visit to the United States, India's top opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, held discussions with a group of American lawmakers at the US Capitol yesterday, where the ongoing situation in Bangladesh was discussed.

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence that stability will return to Bangladesh.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Rahul said, "I'm confident that things will stabilise in Bangladesh, and we will maintain strong ties with the current government or any future government."

Rahul also stressed the need to stop violence in Bangladesh, saying "We raised it (Bangladesh), and they also spoke to us. Look, we are against any type of violence. And we want it to stop. And it's the responsibility, frankly, of the Bangladeshi government to stop it as soon as possible," Rahul told a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, according to a PTI report.

"From our side, it's the responsibility of our government to put pressure so that violence stops," he continued.

Responding to a question about the situation in Bangladesh, Rahul said that there are concerns in India about "extremist elements" in the neighboring country. "We share some of those concerns," he said.

Rahul also indicated that the Congress party, which he leads, is largely in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government on key foreign policy issues, including concerns over extremism in Bangladesh, maintaining strong ties with the United States, and the stance on Pakistan -- emphasising no dialogue until terrorism ceases. The party also supports India's relationship with Israel.

However, Rahul expressed disagreement with Modi's approach toward China, alleging that Chinese troops had taken control of Indian territory in Ladakh, an area he compared to the size of Delhi.