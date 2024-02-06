ILO urges more discussion on labour law amendment: law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said the International Labour Organization (ILO) has opined that it would be better if the amendment to the labour law is discussed more instead of hurrying to pass it.

He said this while replying to questions from reporters after a meeting with an ILO delegation at the conference room of the law ministry at the secretariat today.

In response to a question, the law minister said, "Today we sat about amending the labour law. Earlier, when I sat down, the Ministry of Labour informed me about bringing some new amendments. Moreover, the ILO also made requests in this regard."

"A four-member ILO team from Geneva also joined the meeting virtually. Almost every section of the labour law was discussed in the meeting. We wanted the labour law to be passed in the current session of parliament. But the ILO delegation said it would be better if more could be done by discussing and not rushing," he also said.

"I told them clearly that an allegation has been pending against us in the ILO for the last three years. Every March, it is said that it will not be decided in March, it will be decided in November. Again, in November, it is said that it will not happen this time, it will be in March.

"We are not ready to accept that. If we can enact the Comprehensive Labour Act with their advice, it will not be an obstacle to discussing our grievances this March, but it will have a positive impact on the discussions we are holding," Anisul added.