Illegal Wealth: ACC sues RCC councillor, wife

Anti-Corruption Commission on Sunday night filed a case against Rajshahi City Corporation ward-17 councillor Shahadat Ali Shahu for illegally amassing wealth worth over Tk 7 crore.

The ACC also filed another case accusing Shahu's wife Nazma Ali for illegally amassing wealth worth over Tk 1 crore.

Aminul Islam, deputy director of ACC Rajshahi divisional office, lodged both the cases with the Coordinated District Office in Rajshahi.

Shahu gave his statement of accumulating both movable and immovable assets worth Tk 9,68,53,505 while his wife Nazma stated properties worth Tk 1,96,54,377.

But later, the ACC during investigation found Shahu owned properties worth Tk 11,93,15,505 while Nazma owned properties worth Tk 2,36,34,626. Here, Shahu concealed wealth amounting to Tk 2,24,62,000 and Nazma Tk 39,80,249.

If found guilty of the offences, the law has provisions for the highest three years of imprisonment and fines against the accused persons for each of the two offences.