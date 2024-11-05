Illegal structures pose accident risk

Numerous illegal structures, including makeshift shops, have sprung up along the Sholoshahar-Nazirhat rail tracks in Oxygen level crossing area of Chattogram city.

These structures result in poor visibility along the rail tracks, posing risk of accidents.

As such, trains have to move slowly along the tracks at the rail crossing regularly, said loco masters.

Locals alleged that the structures have been set up illegally due to lack of monitoring by the Bangladesh Railway.

At least 10 pairs of trains, including the Chittagong University shuttle, run on these tracks daily, said BR sources.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent observed that at least 15 illegal structures, from tea stalls to parking lots, have mushroomed near the rail crossing.

"We run the train at 40 kmph speed usually. However, on the tracks near Oxygen crossing, we are forced to run trains at 20-25 kmph, to prevent accidents due to the illegal structures set up along the tracks there," said a loco master of BR.

Terming Oxygen level crossing a risky spot, the engineering office of BR in Sholoshahar sent a letter to the BR's authorities concerned on October 1 for steps to evict the illegal structures there as those pose risk of accidents.

Mentionable, four people died at this crossing in separate train-vehicle collisions in 2016 and 2023.

Zillur Rahman, sub-assistant engineer of BR, said, "We requested Railway Police and Railway Nirapotta Bahini to evict these structures to ensure smooth train movement."

Several shop owners admitted to this correspondent that they pay Tk 70 to Tk 200 daily to Mohammed Hezbullah, gateman at the crossing, to run their shops along the rail tracks.

Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Jalalabad Residential Area in Oxygen, also alleged that these shops have been set up by bribing the gateman at the crossing.

Talking to this correspondent, Hezbullah, however, refuted the allegation. "I have no involvement with such illegal activities,' he claimed.

According to BR, the accused gateman has been working at this spot for six years.

Asked, Zillur Rahman said they got information from locals against some gatemen who have been helping grabbers to set up structures along rail tracks for bribes.

"We are yet to find any evidence in this regard," he added.