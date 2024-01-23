Illegal structures on Meghna, Gomti demolished

Some illegal structures on the west bank of the Meghna and Gomti river in Gazaria of Munshiganj were demolished yesterday.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) conducted a drive in the area from morning to noon. After demolishing the illegal structures, Meghna Logistics was fined Tk 50,000 for occupying the river.

The other illegal structures that were demolished included a shed of Pacific Denims Limited, Grambangla NPK Fertilizer Limited and parts of a few illegal coal sheds.

Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf said, "In two days, 120 bighas of land have been freed from encroachment. Our drive will continue."

Meanwhile, the process of filing a complaint with Gazaria Police Station regarding the attack on BIWTA employees and policemen on Sunday afternoon is ongoing, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazaria Police Station Md Rajib Khan.