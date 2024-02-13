Illegal structure sparks protest

Doctors and staffers of 250-bed General Hospital and Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital in Tangail formed a human chain yesterday, protesting construction of an illegal commercial structure on hospital premises.

Locals also joined the protest.

Demanding the structure's immediate removal, the protesters alleged the hospital's management committee of violating rules to allocate space for constructing the one-storey commercial building.

Although the director general of health department did not permit the allocation of space for shops inside the hospital, a 750-square-foot area was allocated to one Sheela Ansari during the committee's November 13 meeting.

The 12-year allotment agreement enabled the construction at the hospital entrance spending Tk 11.25 lakh, for a monthly rent of Tk 20,000.

The protesters sought the intervention of higher authorities of health department and local administration.

"This illegal construction is not permitted by health ministry. It will narrow down the hospital yard and severely disrupt activities here, including movement of patients and ambulances," said Dr Mokhlesur Rahman of the general hospital.

According to several protesters, a few politically influential individuals took bribes to allocate the space without proper permission.

Khandaker Sadiqur Rahman, deputy director and superintendent of the general hospital, said a proposal to allocate space for the shop was presented at the committee's meeting.

"I informed them that this requires permission from director general of health department. The committee, however, went on with the allotment without permission," he mentioned.

The health minister, health secretary and the director general of health department have been informed of this, he added.

"The allotment was made as it is within the committee's jurisdiction and does not require approval of the director general of health department," claimed lawmaker Sanowar Hossain, also president of the committee.