Illegal sand mining puts forest at risk

Sand is being extracted from within Raghunandan Hill Reserve Forest area in Habiganj, posing serious threat to its biodiversity. Locals allege that a gang of influential people are involved in this illegal activity due to lax monitoring of the authorities concerned. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Star

Illegal sand extraction in the Raghunandan Hill Reserve Forest in Habiganj is posing a severe threat to its biodiversity, particularly in areas such as the Satchhari National Park and the surrounding tea gardens, which house diverse flora and fauna.

Locals allege that poor monitoring by the authorities has allowed a group of sand grabbers to use excavators at around 20 locations, including Panchhari. This extraction has intensified soil erosion, heightened the risk of landslides, and damaged local infrastructure, including roads.

Jabed Mia, a local, said the illegal extraction is increasing the vulnerability of tea workers and others living in the foothills to landslides during rains.

A recent visit to the area revealed visible damage caused by the sand extraction. Excavators were seen in operation over an estimated 20-acre area.

Locals, speaking anonymously, accused an influential figure, Amjat Ullah from Panchhari, and his associates -- Mahfuz Mia, Bablu Mia, Kawsar Mia, and Saidur Rahman -- of leading the operation. They allegedly conduct sand extraction at night to evade detection, threatening anyone who protests against their illegal activities.

Additionally, the smuggling of extracted sand to industrial and construction sites is allegedly carried out by locals including Kalam Mia, Faiz Mia, and Bashir Mia.

Contacted, Amjat Ullah, Mahfuz Mia, Bablu Mia and Kalam Mia acknowledged their involvement in illegal sand mining.

"I am engaged in sand business since it is profitable," said Kalam.

Heavy trucks transporting the sand have worsened local roads, but the Roads and Highways Department has not yet acted, said resident Hasnat Mia.

Haripad Chandra Das, inspector at the department of environment in Habiganj, confirmed that about 12 gangs are engaged in illegal sand mining and promised legal action once further investigations are completed.

Chunarughat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ayesha Akhtar said regular drives are being conducted to curb the illegal activities.