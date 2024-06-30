Illegal sand lifting puts school at risk

Illegal sand lifting near Dobariya Government Primary School in Kachua upazila of Bagerhat has sparked an outcry among locals.

The activity threatens to weaken the school building's foundation, thereby putting it in risk of collapse or damage.

The sand is being extracted for the construction of a road in Dobariya area, said locals.

"The illegal activity has endangered the lives of the students besides disrupting the school's academic activities," said a parent fearing safety of his children.

While visiting the area to report on the situation yesterday, this correspondent encountered threats from unidentified individuals, highlighting the risks faced by those attempting to bring the issue to light.

Contacted, Rakhi Banerjee, UNO of Kachua upazila, said she informed the upazila engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department in this regard.

Md Sharifuzzaman, executive engineer of LGED in the upazila, said, "We are looking into the matter urgently. Steps will be taken to stop the illegal sand lifting and damage caused to the school's foundation will be assessed."

Contacted, Bagerhat's Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khalid Hossain said a mobile court has one accused Tk 50,000 in this regard under the Balumahal and Soil Management Act, 2010.

A dredger machine was also removed from the spot during a drive, he added.