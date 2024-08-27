Illegal sand lifting continues unabated in Chowagachha

Residents of Jashore's Chowgachha upazila have alleged that the local administration is yet to take any action against a syndicate that has long been illegally extracting sand from Marjad Bawar area in Patibila union.

Hundreds of truckloads of sand are being lifted from the spot using excavator every day, putting the nearby croplands, river-protection dam, roads and other structures and trees at risk, they also alleged.

According to the Sand Quarry and Soil Management Act, 2010, no sand can be extracted from rivers, canals, ponds and other waterbodies within one kilometer of any road, culvert or other structure.

However, some local influential in Patibila union -- Touhid Sheikh, Tito, Farukh Ahmed, Ibrahim Hossain, Liton Hossain, Mithu, Roshan Ali and Ala Uddin -- have been lifting sand without adhering to the law.

Visiting the spot recently, this correspondent observed excavators were engaged in illegal sand extraction on the riverbank.

Ziarul and Kabir Hossain, two workers who were lifting sand using excavator, said Mithu owns the machines.

The extracted sand is sold for different development works including filling up of low-lying lands, and construction works, they also said.

About 100 truckloads of sand are being lifted every day, and each truckload of sand is sold for Tk 2,500-3,000, they added.

Wishing anonymity, a local said sand lifting must be done from a designated sand quarry with the government's approval.

Farooq Hossain, who also owns excavators, said, "We know our activities are illegal. Many others are also running their machines here. We have been lifting and selling sand after managing officials concerned of the administration. We provide sand to different government-run development works at low cost."

Contacted, Chougachha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sushmita Saha said policemen were sent to stop illegal sand lifting after receiving complaint in this regard.

Legal action will be taken against those involved, she added.