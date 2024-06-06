Illegal sand extraction plagues Bangshi

Dredgers being used to extract sand from the Bangshi river in Tangail’s Mirzapur upazila. PHOTO: STAR

An influential syndicate has been illegally lifting sand from the Bangshi river in the Rahimpur area of Tangail's Mirzapur upazila using dredgers over the past few weeks.

The indiscriminate sand lifting is turning the river turbulent as monsoon looms, posing a threat to exacerbate its already severe erosion on the riverbanks.

As such, villagers are living in fear of losing their croplands and homesteads, which are only a few kilometres from the dredging site, to the river.

The illegal sand lifting has continued despite protests from the villagers and no action has been taken by local authorities to stop the menace, they said.

Over the years, Bangshi has been devouring hundreds of houses, other structures, and vast areas of croplands every year during the monsoon.

Locals alleged that the sand lifting has been continuing over the last one and a half months, day and night, in the Rahimpur area, supervised by one Shafiq from Gorai union.

This illegal activity has also exacerbated the erosion threat. PHOTO: STAR

The extracted sand is then filled in bulkheads and transported to be sold elsewhere, they added.

"Whenever the villagers protested, goons of the sand lifters threatened and assaulted the people. The syndicate also lodged false cases against many villagers. So, the residents are now afraid while local authorities are largely silent," said Ramjan Ali of Rahimpur village.

Mosharaf Hossain, another resident of Rahimpur, alleged that the culprits are part of a strong political clout, with the support of the local public representatives belonging to the ruling party.

This correspondent tried to contact Shafiq, who supervises the sand lifting activities, but he was neither found in the area nor he could be reached over the phone.

Contacted, Masudur Rahman, assistant commissioner (land) in Mirzapur upazila, said they are aware of the matter. "We conducted a couple of drives against illegal sand lifting. Fresh drives will be launched soon," he added.

Sheikh Nurul Alam, upazila nirbahi officer in Mirzapur, said he joined the office recently and will take steps after investigating the matter.

"Stern action will be taken against anyone found involved with illegal sand lifting, no matter how powerful they are," he added.