Illegal nets, jatka catching behind hilsa decline

Says adviser Farida Akhter

Hilsa production has seen a decline due to multiple factors including continuous use of illegal nets and indiscriminate catching of jatka (fry), Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said yesterday.

She also pointed to several other reasons -- loss of river navigability, climate change, and development projects along the riverbanks near hilsa sanctuaries.

The adviser was speaking to the reporters after attending a workshop on buffalo grazing at Barishal Club.

She said, "The government is taking strict measures including special drives to curb illegal fishing as well as to ensure jatka protection and uninterrupted breeding seasons."

"We are conducting drives, and hopefully hilsa production will increase and prices will come down in the coming days," she said adding that the government is also planning to regulate the chain of middlemen between rivers and retail markets.