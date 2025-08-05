Illegal markets choke Dhaka-Sylhet highway

Permanent and temporary markets continue to spring up illegally along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, in clear violation of the law. These unauthorised structures are causing severe traffic congestion, particularly due to the presence of small vehicles, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and goods carriers that frequent the areas.

At least half a hundred markets -- both large and small -- have been set up along the highway from Moulvibazar district headquarters to Muktijoddha Chattar in Sherpur Bazar. Among the most affected areas are Afrozganj Bazar in Sherpur Bazar, Kazir Bazar in Moulvibazar, Paniumda in Habiganj, and Goalabazar in Sylhet.

Shopkeepers have taken over the sidewalks and set up stalls directly along the road, blocking pedestrian movement. Establishing markets or any form of infrastructure within 10 metres of either side of a road is a punishable offence under the Highways Act of 2021. Violations can lead to imprisonment for up to two years or fines up to Tk 5 lakh.

While the RHD has carried out eviction drives to remove illegal markets from the highway in the past, the structures reportedly reappear within months. Engineers allege that despite repeated efforts, the encroachments continue unabated.

Trader Mizanul Haque Panna from Bekamura village in Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila said the sidewalks from Berirpar and Kusumbagh point in Moulvibazar city to Sherpur Bazar are occupied by floating traders. The situation is particularly dire in Sherpur Bazar, Sarkar Bazar, and Naya Bridge Bazar, where pedestrians are forced to walk on the road.

In Sherpur Bazar, traffic congestion caused by both three-wheelers and street vendors has worsened, making the area especially hazardous.

Jahangir Khan, manager of the Sherpur Bazar stand for the Sylhet Minibus Owners' Association, said pedestrians, especially students from nearby madrasas and schools, are at constant risk while walking along the highway.

He said several fatal accidents have occurred in the area in recent years. Sherpur and Naya Bridge Bazar, being major transit points for travellers, only add to the congestion.

Local resident Minhaj Uddin said vehicles, including CNG-powered auto-rickshaws, often stop in the middle of the highway to pick up passengers, increasing the danger for pedestrians.

Mazharul Islam Rocky, leaseholder of Sherpur Bazar, said although authorities had previously tried to evict encroachers, the situation persists.

Md Kaiser Hamid, executive engineer of the Roads and Highways Department in Moulvibazar, said, "We have conducted several drives to remove illegal encroachers from markets such as Sherpur and Sarkar Bazar. A survey has also been completed to reclaim public land in these areas, and we will be conducting another drive soon to clear the illegal shops and establishments."