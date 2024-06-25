Illegal housing mushrooms

153 projects running without KDA, DoE approval

As many as 153 housing projects have sprung up illegally in Khulna and its adjoining areas without approval from the city's development authority and the Department of Environment.

These developments are primarily in Dumuria, Batiaghata, Rupsha, and Phultala, where government khas lands, waterbodies, arable lands, and tidal floodplains are being encroached upon, aided by the inaction of the authorities.

Agricultural lands are being filled with sand for these projects, notably in Koiya Bazar, Jolma, Zero Point, Labonchhara, and Horintana. Experts warn these areas are crucial tidal floodplains.

In 2007, Khulna City Corporation proposed extending its boundary by 40.10 sq km from the existing 45.65 sq km. Since then, unplanned constructions have proliferated in these areas. Mentionable, the areas are under the jurisdiction of Khulna Development Authority.

"If unplanned housing continues, the city corporation will struggle with waste management, street lighting, roads development, and other services. Residents will suffer, and the areas will turn into concrete slums," said Abirul Jabbar, KCC's chief planning officer.

Several housing companies are defying the Land Development Rules, 2004 (amended in 2012 and 2015). The KDA's master plan spans 824 sq km, covering areas from Jashore's Noapara municipality in the north to Bagerhat's Fakirhat upazila in the south.

Any development within this area requires KDA approval.

Biswas Properties, Khulna's largest housing project, lacks KDA approval. The project, which has sold 4,000 plots, features narrow roads and no playgrounds or school compounds, despite these being advertised.

"We have applied for project registration with KDA," said Asgar Biswas Tara, owner of Biswas Properties. "It is impossible for any housing project to fully comply with KDA's rules given Khulna's context," he said.

Other projects, including Ujan Nibash, Bismillah, Tanisha Residential Projects, Arafat Housing, Shikder Residential Projects, and Golden City, also lack KDA approval. Yet, they continue to sell plots.

More than 30,000 plot owners are facing issues with obtaining KDA approval for construction on their plots.

"I bought an 8-decimal plot in 2016, unaware it lacked approval. Now, I can't get my plan approved by KDA despite repeated attempts," said Abida Sultana, a retired school teacher from Dumuria.

The DoE has remained silent on these projects, which violate the Environment Conservation Act, 1995.

"Most of these projects have occupied khas lands, water bodies, cultivable lands, and tidal floodplains over the last two decades, which is illegal," said Gouranga Nandy, chairman of the Center for Environment and Participatory Research.

Prof Abdullah Harun Chowdhury of Khulna University added, "Unplanned housing in tidal floodplains damages natural systems and ecology, disrupting natural drainage."

Tanvir Ahmed, a KDA planning officer, emphasised that housing projects need registration and KDA approval per the Real Estate Development and Management Act, 2010.

"Each project should have at least 10 acres, with specified road widths and civic facilities," he said.

KDA has identified 126 projects failing to meet these requirements. "Only 18 applied for registration. We demolished structures of 15 projects and issued notices. Further actions will follow," Ahmed added.