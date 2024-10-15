Illegal entry into India: Two Bangladeshis returned by BSF

Two Bangladeshi nationals, who were detained by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) for illegally entering India, were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along Angorpota border in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila yesterday.

The individuals have been identified as Anirul Islam, 40, from Madakpara village, and Swapan Mia, 33, from Gokul village in Bogura Sadar upazila.

Commanding Officer Lt Colonel Selim Aldin of BGB Battalion-51 in Rangpur said the two men were arrested by BSF personnel from the Arjun camp of BSF Battalion-6 in West Bengal on Sunday evening after they illegally crossed the border with the help of brokers.

"They paid Tk 10,000 for each to the brokers for entering India," he said.

Following their detention, BGB contacted BSF, requesting their return. The handover took place during a flag meeting at the Angorpota border.

A case has been filed against the two under the passport act, the BGB official added.