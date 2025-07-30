Illegal dams spell misery for locals

Canal blocked, fields flooded, aman season t risk in Patuakhali Sadar

At least 18 illegal dams built by influential locals for fish farming along the three-kilometre-long Vaila Canal in Patuakhali Sadar upazila are causing severe waterlogging in the surrounding area, affecting around 1,500 acres of farmland and several hundred households.

The canal, which stretches from Sombaria Bazar to Akon Bari in Bhuria union and is about 100–120 metres wide, is connected to the Lohalia River at both ends -- one end with a sluice gate, while the other is dammed with earth, severely disrupting the natural flow of water.

Taking advantage of this obstruction, some locals have constructed at least 18 dams, turning large parts of the canal into fish enclosures. As a result, heavy rainfall over the past month has submerged nearby croplands and household yards, ruining seedbeds and casting doubt over the ongoing Aman season.

During a visit to Vaila village on Monday, this correspondent found vast stretches of farmland under nearly three feet of water. Many farmers said they had tried to prepare seedbeds two or three times, but the seeds rotted due to stagnant water.

Bajlur Rahman Sikder, 55, who owns 10 acres of farmland, said, "I prepared seedbeds twice, but the seeds rotted. Due to the dams, water can't drain into canal."

Rokeya Begum, a homemaker, said the stagnant water is also affecting livestock. "The cattle have no place to graze, and our house is flooded too."

One of the fish farmers, Sobahan Howlader, who has built a dam in front of his house, admitted, "I've been farming fish here for four years. Others are doing the same. If they remove theirs, I will remove mine."

Another fish farmer, Solaiman Howlader, said the dam in front of his house also facilitates easier movement during the rainy season. When asked whether he had permission to construct it, he said, "Many people have built dams. None of them took any permission."

Assistant Agriculture Officer Abdus Sattar said, "The 18 illegal dams in the canal are causing serious waterlogging over 1,500 acres. I've reported this to the higher authorities."

Contacted, Patuakhali Sadar UNO Iffat Ara Jaman Urmi said, "No one has lodged an official complaint about so many illegal dams in that canal. I will look into it and take steps to remove the dams."

"Based on public complaints, I've already removed illegal dams in other canals. Any action harming farmers will not be tolerated," she said.