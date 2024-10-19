Illegal cigarette warehouses busted in Ctg

Huge quantity of fake cigarette papers of various brands seized

A joint team of customs intelligence and VAT has seized a large quantity of foreign cigarette papers and fake banderoles of different brands in Halishahar and Nayabazar areas of Chattogram city.

Fake cigarette papers of British American Tobacco have also been recovered during the last two-day raid, as per the seizure list.

During the raid, cigarette-making equipment was also seized from four warehouses, owned by former councillor of Chattogram City Corporation Abdus Sabur Liton and his brother Abdul Mannan Khokon.

Contacted, Liton told The Daily Star that he did not know who kept the products in the warehouses.

On Thursday, about 3.38 crore fake cigarette stamps, 148 illegal white big rolls used for making cigarette packets, 425 white small rolls, 126 black big rolls, and 1,037 black small rolls and fake cigarette papers of British American Tobacco were recovered in a raid at Al Farid building in Ramna residential area of the port city, as per the seizure list.

However, the volume of yesterday's seized items could not be known as of filing this report around 9:30pm.

Liton's brother Khokon lives with his family at Apon Nibash next to the warehouse.

After The Daily Star ran an investigative report titled "A councillor and his illicit tobacco trade" on June 1 this year, the National Board of Revenue formed an enquiry committee, led by then director general of Customs Intelligence Fakhrul Alam.

Saifur Rahman, joint director of the Customs Intelligence in Chattogram, conducted the operation on Fakhrul's instructions.

NBR member (Customs Policy) Hussain Ahmed is supervising the investigation process.

"The operation will be conducted in all places based on the information we have. We have already raided four warehouses," Hussain told The Daily Star.

Fakhrul told this correspondent that analysing the seized cigarette papers and other equipment, it seems that counterfeit cigarettes of different brands, including Benson, Black, Oris, and Easy Light, were being made at the warehouses.

Joint Director Saifur said, "The operation is underway. The total volume of the seized items will be known after the raid. It will take time to find out how much tax was evaded."

An investigation in June by The Daily Star revealed that Bijoy International Tobacco and Tara International Tobacco, owned by Liton and his brother, control a large part of the country's illegal cigarette market.

On May 21, NBR's Central Intelligence Cell and Customs Intelligence busted Bijoy International's office in Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar and recovered documents that point to the two tobacco companies' link with manufacturing cigarettes with illegally imported raw materials, according to documents and customs officials.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official involved in the investigation yesterday said the two companies are manufacturing various brands of cigarettes, including Oris and Easy Light.