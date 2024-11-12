Illegal canal excavation triggers road collapse

The Kalapara-Dhankhali road in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila has begun collapsing in several areas, with cracks forming in many sections.

The poor condition of the road is due to illegal soil excavation from the nearby Rajpara canal, which flows parallel to the road. This has put locals at risk, forcing them to navigate the damaged road with caution.

According to the upazila administration, the total estimated damage to the road is around Tk 50 crore.

Last year, a local group illegally excavated soil from the Rajpara canal to sell to a brick kiln, significantly deepening the canal with the use of heavy machinery.

Recently, two influential fish farmers, Md Sani and Ferdaus, took advantage of the deepened canal to cultivate fish. For several days, Ferdaus has been draining the canal to harvest his fish stock, which sparked a dispute between him and Sani over financial transactions.

As the water levels in the canal dropped, the road started cracking, and despite warnings from locals to stop, Ferdaus continued to drain the canal, worsening the road's collapse.

By last week, the situation had escalated, with more sections of the road in danger, causing fear among the local residents.

Mahbub Mia, a local resident, reported that a significant portion of the road fell into the canal early Friday morning, while additional cracks had appeared.

"Any time, this road could completely collapse," he said. "We, and many other families living along the canal, are worried about the risks."

Hasanuzzaman, a teacher at Dhankhali Technical and BM College, said the road is essential for daily commuting by teachers, students, and villagers alike. "If it collapses entirely, it will cause major disruptions for us all," he said.

Contacted, Ferdaus, one of the fish farmers involved, said he was in Dhaka and claimed, "I'm collecting what I'm owed from Sani, so I went ahead with the fish harvest. But I don't know if this is what's causing the road to collapse."

Sani, however, disagreed, saying, "I advised against draining the canal, but Ferdaus ignored me and continued. He is responsible for this damage."Kalapara Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land), Kaushik Ahmed, visited the site after being informed of the situation.

He confirmed that the canal soil was indeed excavated illegally last year, and that water removal from the canal this year has further weakened the road's structure.

"We estimate the damage to the road at Tk 50 crore. We are initiating legal action against those responsible for these unlawful activities," he said.