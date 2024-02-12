Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

Devotees offering the Akheri Munajat at the Biswa Ijtema on the Turag. Thousands of people joined the prayers led by Maulana Yusuf bin Saad, the son of Indian cleric Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, around 11:00am yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

The second phase of the 57th Biswa Ijtema ended with the Akheri Munajat (final prayers) yesterday on the banks of the Turag river, drawing hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees, including foreigners from 66 countries.

Maulana Yusuf bin Saad, the son of Indian cleric Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, led the prayer at 11:00am.

Prior to the Munajat, he delivered a sermon on the importance of Islam based on the holy Quran and Hadith.

The day began with a sermon by Indian Tabligh leader Mufti Maksud, after the Fajr prayer, with Maulana Abdullah of Bangladesh providing the Bangla translation.

Security at the event was stringent, with a significant presence of law enforcement and the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) ensuring the safety of the devout amidst this massive gathering.

Traffic adjustments were made around the Ijtema ground to facilitate the smooth flow of devotees.

The second phase of Ijtema commenced on Friday after the Fajr prayers, with the grounds quickly filling with hundreds of thousands of worshippers, eager to participate in the sermons and prayers that define this spiritual assembly.

This phase witnessed the loss of seven lives. This follows 14 earlier deaths in the first phase, reports UNB.

Since its inception in 1967, the Tabligh Jamaat has hosted this gathering, which was split into two phases in 2011 to accommodate the increasing number of participants.

This year's first phase concluded on February 4.