Ijtema to be held in two phases on Feb 2, Feb 9

The first phase of Tablighi Jamaat's annual grand conference Bishwa Ijtema is set to start from February 2, on the banks of Turag river in Tongi, Gazipur.

The second phase of ijtema, held by a separate faction of Tablighi Jamaat, is expect to start on February 9, at the same venue, according to Bishwa Ijtema Organising Committee.

Earlier, the two factions were planning to hold Ijtema in two separate places -- Tongi and Uttara's Diabari -- but the organising committee this evening decided against it, said Ijtema Chief Coordinator Md Mahfuzur Rahman.

The followers of Maulana Zubairul Hasan Kandhlawi will participate in the first phase of Ijtema, which is set to end on February 4.

Meanwhile, followers of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will participate in the second phase of Ijtema from February 9 to 11.

Preparations are underway to make the event a success.

Huge pandals have been set up on about 160 acres of land on the banks of Turag to house members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Accommodation has been arranged for foreign guests.