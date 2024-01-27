Bangladesh
Our correspondent, Gazipur
Sat Jan 27, 2024 08:08 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 08:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Ijtema to be held in two phases on Feb 2, Feb 9

Our correspondent, Gazipur
Sat Jan 27, 2024 08:08 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 08:18 PM
Photo: Collected

The first phase of Tablighi Jamaat's annual grand conference Bishwa Ijtema is set to start from February 2, on the banks of Turag river in Tongi, Gazipur.

The second phase of ijtema, held by a separate faction of Tablighi Jamaat, is expect to start on February 9, at the same venue, according to Bishwa Ijtema Organising Committee.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, the two factions were planning to hold Ijtema in two separate places -- Tongi and Uttara's Diabari -- but the organising committee this evening decided against it, said Ijtema Chief Coordinator Md Mahfuzur Rahman.

The followers of Maulana Zubairul Hasan Kandhlawi will participate in the first phase of Ijtema, which is set to end on February 4.

Meanwhile, followers of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will participate in the second phase of Ijtema from February 9 to 11.

Preparations are underway to make the event a success.

Huge pandals have been set up on about 160 acres of land on the banks of Turag to house members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Accommodation has been arranged for foreign guests.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘নারায়ণগঞ্জে যারা আছেন তাদের মনে রাখতে হবে, আমার নাম শামীম ওসমান’

‘রাত ১২টার সময়ও সাড়ে চার-পাঁচ লাখ লোক নামানোর ক্ষমতা শামীম ওসমান রাখে। (লোকজন রাস্তায়) নামার পর যদি আমরা বলি, জনগণ যদি বলে, আমরা কাউকে এখানে চাই না—তাহলে কিন্তু এইখানে থাকার কারা উপায় নাই। এই কথাও...

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যম ব্যবহার করে দেশে অসন্তোষ সৃষ্টির চেষ্টা করে বিএনপি-জামায়াত: আইনমন্ত্রী

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification