IIUC students block Ctg-Dhaka highway, railway

Private university students block Natun Bazar following clash with BCL men

A brief clash broke out between students of three private universities and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Dhaka’s Bhatara area this noon.

Witnesses said there was a chase and counter-chase incident between students of three universities -- Dhaka International University, UIU and AIUB -- and BCL men as the students marched forward to Natun Bazar Road around 11:45am.

Both parties hurled bricks and stones at each other.

Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Badda zone, said there was no clash but both groups faced off.

"We removed BCL from the area and the students were demonstrating on the road," he said