IIUC students block Ctg-Dhaka highway, railway
Protesters demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs, are set to hold pre-announced programmes at Dhaka University and other university campuses across the country around the same time today. This morning, students of BRAC University blocked the Merul Badda road in the capital in protest of the Chhatra League's attack on protesting students yesterday. Till yesterday, the protests were mostly by students of public universities
Private university students block Natun Bazar following clash with BCL men
A brief clash broke out between students of three private universities and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Dhaka’s Bhatara area this noon.
Witnesses said there was a chase and counter-chase incident between students of three universities -- Dhaka International University, UIU and AIUB -- and BCL men as the students marched forward to Natun Bazar Road around 11:45am.
Both parties hurled bricks and stones at each other.
Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Badda zone, said there was no clash but both groups faced off.
"We removed BCL from the area and the students were demonstrating on the road," he said
Students of International Islamic University Chittagong blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway's Kumira area this morning protesting the recent attacks on students of various universities while they were demonstrating for quota reform.
