IGP vows to protect minorities, urges cooperation

The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has instructed all concerned units to prioritise the investigation of every incident of attack on minorities.

Md Mainul Islam, inspector general of Police (IGP), shared this update during a courtesy meeting with coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at the PHQ today.

During the meeting, the student leaders alleged that miscreants have sporadically vandalised and attacked minority communities in border areas such as Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Jashore, and other locations across the country.

In response, the IGP confirmed that the PHQ has already directed the relevant units to thoroughly investigate each of the attacks.

"We have issued proper instructions to take necessary legal measures, including the arrest of those involved in such heinous activities, and to ensure the safety of the victims and their families," said Mainul.

The IGP emphasised that Bangladesh Police is committed to ensuring the overall security of all citizens, including minority communities.

He sought the cooperation of people from all walks of life, including the anti-discrimination student movement, in maintaining security.

He further urged the public to report any untoward incidents to the nearest police station immediately.

The police are maintaining strict surveillance to prevent any group from creating unrest targeting minority communities, the police chief added.