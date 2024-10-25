IGP urges cops to enhance efforts to serve people

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam has called on police officers to intensify their efforts in serving the people of the country.

He emphasised the importance of professionalism and meeting public service expectations during a special welfare meeting with Panchagarh District Police officers this afternoon.

The IGP highlighted that the recent anti-discrimination movement by students presents a new opportunity to build a better Bangladesh.

"We have a chance to create a new society and develop the Bangladesh Police," he said, stressing that officers must not engage in wrongdoing or allow others to do so.

He reiterated that the police force operates as a team, emphasising that collective efforts are essential for building an effective police service.

The IGP also directed officers to prioritize the welfare of their colleagues while maintaining strict discipline within the force.

At the beginning of his address, the IGP paid tribute to the martyrs of the anti-discrimination student movement and expressed his wishes for the recovery of the injured.

Following the meeting, the IGP inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the Panchagarh Sadar Circle.