IGP for urgent police reform

Calls for independent commission

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Baharul Alam yesterday called for urgent structural reforms in Bangladesh's police force, emphasising the need for an independent commission to shield it from political interference and enhance accountability.

Speaking at a dialogue titled "Police Modernisation and Professionalisation", the IGP acknowledged sincere reform attempts but said key governance issues remain unaddressed.

He criticised informal power networks, stating that undue influence undermines morale and justice. "I'm inundated with informal requests from influential quarters. This reflects how governance is compromised," he remarked.

Referring to recent student-led protests, he noted a growing public demand for institutional reform and civic accountability.

The IGP advocated for a shift from force-based to service-oriented policing, focused on justice, human rights, and community engagement. "We are building partnerships, earning trust, and no longer operating from the tower of power," he said.

He highlighted the outdated nature of the current police act, which prioritises order over rights, and proposed reforms in recruitment and training -- such as starting from the ASI level to build investigative capacity.

The dialogue was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International Strategic Studies and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.